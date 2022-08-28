Teacher's body recovered from Penganga river

Adilabad: A dead body of a teacher who was washed away in Penganga river on Friday was traced at Dollara village in Jainath mandal on Sunday.

Jainath Inspector Naresh Kumar said the body of the teacher Dharmender Singh (45), was spotted at a place on the outskirts of Dollara village. Dharmender was resident of Adilabad town.

Dharmender Singh met a watery grave when he tried to take a dip in the river. He was not familiar with swimming. He was washed away in the swirling waters of the river which received inflows due to rains in upstream areas. He was accompanied by two friends, who did not enter waters, informed police about the incident.