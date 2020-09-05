Teachers Day celebrated across Ranga Reddy district

Ranga Reddy: Teachers and students across the district celebrated Teachers' Day which also marks the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was an Indian philosopher and the second President of India. People in Shadnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Shankarpally, Chevella, Seriguda Bhadrayapally and others places celebrated Teachers' Day.



The day was celebrated in Seriguda Bhadraya Pally under the auspices of Sarpanch Ambati Prabhakar and Vice-Sarpanch Balaraj. They felicitated the teachers.

In Shadnagar, Vignan college students and teachers celebrated the Teachers' Day. On this occasion the Principal Bhavani Shankar said that the teacher is the one who shapes our minds and makes us the person we are today. They are the one with whom we spend most of our time. They are the one who makes the world a better place by sharing and giving the knowledge to the students.

He also said that Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was a great teacher and a great leader. He was appointed as the second president of India. He has bought several reforms into the education system of our country. He has been awarded with Bharat Ratna for his services to the country. He has inspired so many people, especially the teachers.

Vignan College Directors Pullanna Chary, Shafi, Karunakaran, Raghu, Teachers Jagdish, Raghavender, Suchitra, Prabhu and others participated in the programme.