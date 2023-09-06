Teacher’s Day celebrated grandly across Palamuru

Mahbubnagar: Commemorating the birth anniversary of second President of India, Dr. Sarvepallyradha Krishnan, Teachers’ Day was grandly celebrated across Palamuru.

Almost all the schools, colleges and professional institutions in Mahbubnagar celebrated the Teachers Day by paying rich tributes to the teachers and remembering their selfless services to the students.

In some of the government schools, teachers were presented with awards and felicitated.

At Jayaprakash Engineering College in Mahabubnagar, Teachers’ Day was celebrated in a grand manner. Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lingan Gowda, Director of the college, said that the teaching profession is a noble profession as the teachers are bestoved with the responsibility of carving the children into future citizens of this country. “I personally feel that every teacher must teach the students moral values along with academic subjects. It is very important for an individual to have human values and moral values to stand as a good character citizen which in turn transforms the whole society and value based society,” said Dr Lingan Gowda.

He urged the teachers to use their underlying energies and advised them to work for the better future of the students.

Principal Dr. Sujeevan Kumar said that teachers should teach the students in an innovative way so as to make them understand complex issues in a simple manner. Better understanding helps students to mold into responsible citizens of the future.

Heads of various departments and faculty members participated in the programme.