Teachers, graduates to elect their reps for Council today

Nalgonda: All necessary arrangements have been completed for the polling of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC elections scheduled on February 27(Thursday). Voting will take place across 191 mandals in 12 newly formed districts within the constituency. The polling process will begin at 8 am on Thursday and conclude at 4 pm. Voters present inside the polling station gates before 4 pm will be allowed to cast their votes, while those arriving afterward will not be permitted. Since the elections are being conducted using the ballot system, 28,000 ballot papers have been printed, and 17,636 ballot boxes have been prepared for use at the polling stations.

Polling staff arrive at voting Centres

To facilitate smooth polling, 12 distribution centers have been set up across the 12 districts. Election officials have already dispatched polling materials, ballot boxes, and ballot papers from the Returning Officer’s office in Nalgonda district to the respective districts over the past two days. On Wednesday, polling materials, including ballot boxes and papers, were transported to polling stations in specially arranged buses under police security from these distribution centers.

Collector, SP inspect distribution center

District Collector and Election Returning Officer Ila Tripathi, along with District SP Sharath Chandrapawar, visited the distribution center set up at Arjalabavi in Nalgonda district. They instructed polling staff to collect and verify their materials before proceeding to their assigned stations. The Returning Officer and District Collector assured that all measures had been taken to ensure a peaceful polling process. They urged voters to exercise their right to vote and contribute to achieving 100% voter turnout.

1,447 Staff deployed for polling duties

A total of 1,447 personnel have been assigned for polling duties. Each polling station will have a Presiding Officer, an Assistant Presiding Officer, two APOs, and micro-observers. Additionally, police forces will be deployed for security.

Tight security at sensitive polling stations

There are 200 polling stations in the Teachers’ MLC constituency, out of which 174 are considered normal, while 26 have been identified as sensitive. These sensitive polling stations will have enhanced police security, including central police forces for monitoring. The critical polling stations are distributed as follows: 8 in Hanamkonda district, 6 in Warangal, 3 in Mulugu, 4 in Bhadradri Kothagudem, and 5 in Nalgonda district.

Polling begins at 8 am

Polling will commence at 8 on Thursday across 200 polling centers in 12 districts. Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth voting process, including drinking water, ORS packets, and medical staff at all polling stations. Voting will conclude at 4 PM.

Ballot boxes to be moved to Nalgonda

After polling ends, all ballot boxes will be transported to the reception center at Arjalabavi in Nalgonda. Once they arrive, they will be securely stored in strong rooms in the presence of political representatives.

The ballot boxes are expected to reach the reception center by 8:00 PM on the 27th. Polling boxes from Warangal and Khammam districts may arrive by the morning of the 28th. To ensure security, the ballot box vehicles will be transported to Nalgonda without any stops. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin on the 3rd of next month in Nalgonda.

Nalgonda has the highest number of voters

Among the districts, Hanamkonda has the highest number of voters, with 5,215 registered voters. Nalgonda district ranks second, with 4,683 voters. In the former Nalgonda district region, the voter distribution is as follows: Nalgonda district has 4,683 voters, Suryapet district has 2,664, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district has 984 voters.