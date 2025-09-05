Teachers’ services in education invaluable: Pamela Satpathy

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy said that the services of teachers in the field of education are invaluable and that students should utilise the opportunity to pave the way for a golden future.

Teachers’ Day celebrations were organised at the Collectorate Auditorium under the auspices of the School Education Department. Collector Pamela Satpathy said that teachers are like mothers and they should take care of their children and teach them good academic values.

Many poor and middle-class students come to government schools and teachers should utilise the opportunity to serve them. They have the opportunity to guide the future of thousands of people on the right path.

Teachers of government schools should go door to door in villages and explain the educational matters of their children in schools, thereby further increasing the attendance rate. If teachers attend school regularly the attendance of students will also be recorded in the same way. The district should be made a role model in the state in school education, the Collector said.

Additional Collector Ashwini Tanaji Wakade said that teachers at the school level should keep an eye on the students and ensure that they do not come under any pressure. She advised them to protect them from bad habits. He said that students should be treated like mothers and guided on the right path. Best Teacher Awards were presented to 43 teachers from government schools and 17 teachers from private schools. Retired principals were honoured. Wall clocks were presented as gifts to 95 principals of government schools who achieved hundred percent results in class 10 last academic year.