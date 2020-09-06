Teenager commits suicide in Medak six months after marriage

A 19-year-old girl committed suicide on Saturday night here at Kolcharam of Medak district, six months after getting married to her brother-in-law. She was identified as Navaneetha, daughter of Lakshmi and Chennaiah.



Navaneetha had been in a relationship with her brother-in-law Prashanth for two years. Both the families refused their marriage due to some disputes, however, the duo sought their parent's consent. Navaneetha and Prashanth got married in February this year. Meanwhile, disputes erupted between the couple after the Prashanth's parents harassed the victim for additional dowry.

The victim's father Chennaiah said that her daughter had been harassed by her in-laws which made her take the extreme step. Based on his complaint, SI Srinivas Goud registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police recovered a suicide from the woman in which she addressed her husband that he will hear her death news by Sunday morning. The woman's body was shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

