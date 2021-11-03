Teenmaar Mallanna's bail plea comes up for hearing

Hyderabad: Justice G Sridevi on Thursday heard the criminal plea filed by Chinthapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna seeking a direction to release him on bail in the crime registered against him at Medipally police station under Section 506 of IPC, Section 3(1)(r)(s), 3(2) (Va) of SC, ST Act. The counsel for the petitioner informed the court that Teenmaar Mallanna got bail in 32 cases which were registered against him in different police stations and prayed the court to release him on bail in the SC, ST case too.

Justice Sridevi, after hearing the contentions of the petitioner's counsel, directed him to file an affidavit furnishing information on the number of bails his client had got and adjourned the criminal petition to November 5. On the other hand, the Public Prosecutor appearing for the State, informed the Judge that as per the directions of the court on the last date of hearing, a notice has been served on the de facto complainant Nayanth Ashok and a memo to this effect has been filed in the court.