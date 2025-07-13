Teenmar Mallanna's Q News office attacked amid protests

The Q News office of MLC Teenmar Mallanna was attacked allegedly by the Jagruti activists leading to vandalisation of furniture and mirrors within the office.

In an attempt to control the escalating situation, Mallanna's security personnel discharged five rounds into the air, resulting in multiple injuries among the protesters. The injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, causing heightened tension and panic among local residents.

The attack left the Q News staff in a state of fear. Following the incident, Mallanna reported the assault to the police, who have since initiated an investigation based on his complaint. Journalist associations and public organisations have vocally condemned the attack, calling for measures to safeguard media entities.

Mallanna expressed his outrage over the incident, stating that attacks on media organisations undermine peace and security within the state. He denounced the actions of Jagruti activist insisting that such behaviour is unacceptable.