Tehreek Muslim Shabban backs Cong in State polls

Hyderabad: Tehreek Muslim Shabban, a city-based Muslim organisation, announced its support for Congress in the Telangana Assembly elections. The organisation stated that the new Congress is on the policy of competing with the RSS and BJP, and it guarantees the protection of the constitution.

The President of Tehreek Muslim Shabban, Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, said that Tehreek Muslim Shabban has presented its 13-point Charter of Demands to the leaders of all political parties, and Congress responded positively. The Congress leaders, working committee, former ministers, and other important leaders of the State held several rounds of talks and discussions with the Tehreek Muslim Shabban. After accepting the 13-point charter of demands, Tehreek Muslim Shabban announced its support to the Congress,” said Mushtaq Malik.

He said that in Gosha Mahal, Tahreek is adopting a strategy to ensure the defeat of a blasphemous candidate from the constituency. Mushtaq Malik appealed to the people of the State, especially the Muslims, to use their vote in favour of the Congress unitedly. It is worth mentioning here that Muslim Shabban made a 13-point charter of demands from all political parties two months before the announcement of the election. The points charter includes the restoration of fee reimbursement scheme, implementation of overseas scholarship, Rs 500 budget allocation by Minority Finance Corporation for the economic development of Muslims, establishment of Waqf Commissionerate and its Judicial powers, Muslim women economic empowerment, development of the slums of the Old City, sub-plan and 8 per cent reservation for Muslims in education and employment, protection of mosques and graveyards, monthly issuance of honorarium to imams and muezzins, special attention on appointments of Muslims in police, judiciary, universities, revenue and health sectors, promotion and development of Urdu language, and steps to make Urdu Academy active. It also includes conservation of the heritage building of Osmania General Hospital and its construction and repair, the building of Nizamia Medical College, and the Muslim Bandhu scheme.

Tehreek Muslim Shaban, after assessing the situation, thought it is appropriate to support the Congress against the sectarians.