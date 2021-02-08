Telanagana explores agri air cargo facilities in Shamshabad

Shamshabad: The TRS-led Telangana State is moving with lightning speed while several opposition-ruled States in the country are grappling with the issue of the Centre's farm laws.

It may be mentioned here that the TRS had initially expressed its opposition to the farm laws. Later, it has voiced its concern about the continuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP). However, the initial apprehensions and fears expressed seem waning, as the Centre has made it clear that MSP is here to stay.

Following this development, the State government is exercising and exploring multiple options to create market linkages and synergies to felicitate not only for selling agriculture produce within the country but also exports to other countries.

As part of these new initiatives, now the State of Telangana is introducing a new dimension establishing facilities for agricultural air cargo operations at GMR Airport. A meeting in this connection was held at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University on Saturday.

State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, the CCO Ashish Kumar, COO Manish Agnihotri and senior officials from the Marketing Department. According to the officials, the meeting focused on the expansion of perishable cargo facilities for exporting fruits and vegetables.

Currently, the Shamshabad Airport has a car facility in 5000 sq ft. The airport author has sought cooperation from the State, government to expand the cargo facility to 25,000 sq ft.

The Minister said encouragement will be provided to the Agriculture and Horticulture products with demand in the international market. Further, irradiation facilities are proposed for mangoes exports, Niranjan Reddy said.

That apart, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has side ted for establishing Agri export processing unit in an extent of 400 acres. Also, efforts are made to hold coordination meetings with sellers, buyers, exporters and importers.

A series of meetings are also planned between GMR officials and senior officials of the State Horticulture, Marketing Department, and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)