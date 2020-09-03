Telangana: 1 Maoist killed in exchange of fire with police in Bhadradri

One Maoist has been killed in an exchange of fire between Maoists and police on Thursday here at Devellagudem forest area of Gundala mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The police conducted combing operation with the reports of Maoist movement in the forest. The police and the Maoists exchanged gunfire after noticing each other which led to the death of a Maoist. At present, the fire between the two parties is ongoing.

It is known that an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists took place in July in Mallepallitogu forest in Bhadradri-Kothagudem. During the fire, 10 Maoists escaped from the police injuring a greyhounds constable.

On Wednesday, DGP Mahender Reddy toured in erstwhile Adilabad district upon the information on the Maoist movement. He had a meeting with Asifabad collector Sandeep Kumar and in charge SP Satyanarayana. Later, the DGP along with Adilabad SP Vishnu Warrior visited the Pranahitha catchment areas at Telangana and Maharashtra border.

Reddy held a conference with the police officials and directed them on restricting Maoists movement.