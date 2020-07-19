Telangana: 12 of a family tests positive for coronavirus in Sangareddy

As many as 12 members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Ameenpur of Sangareddy district on Saturday, municipal commissioner Sujatha said.

It is learned that a person from the family residing in RTC colony in Ameenpur has been suffering from throat pain and fever for the last four days. After the other members in the family also experienced the same symptoms, they visited a private hospital in Madinaguda for coronavirus tests.

Out of the 14 people from the same family, 12 members have tested positive for coronavirus. On learning the incident, municipal commissioner Sujatha alerted the workers to sanitize their house and colony. All the infected persons have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy district on Saturday reported 86 coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single day spike till date. The district has been witnessing a steady rise in the coronavirus cases for the last two weeks.

Even as Siddipet district reported 23 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday that include five officials from district health and medical department, three from Gajwel police station, four from Chandalapur, six from Siddipet town, two staff of Ranganayaka project, one each from Ankshapur, Kukunurupalli, Peddha Kodur.