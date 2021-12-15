Telangana: 2 children die in road mishap in Nalgonda

Two children were dead after the bike they were riding skidded on the road while trying to avoid hitting a buffalo. The accident took place near FCI godown in Nalgonda town on Wednesday.



While the two children were dead on the spot, their father suffered serious injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victims were identified as the residents of Nellore. The Nalgonda town-II police registered a case and took up the investigation.

The local MLA who was travelling on the same route visited the accident spot and called 108 services. He spoke to the doctors and asked to provide better services to the injured. Meanwhile, the bodies of deceased were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.