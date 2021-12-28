Telangana: 2 killed as bike rams into culvert in Godavarikhani

Two youngsters were killed after the bike they were riding lost control and rammed into a culvert at Ramesh Nagar of Godavarikhani of Peddapally district on Tuesday.



While one of the youngsters were dead on the spot another died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The victims were identified as Mahender and Sivaramaraju, residents of Ram Nagar. The police registered a case and took up an investigation. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

In another case, one person was killed and three others were injured after a car crashed into a moving lorry here on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Himayatsagar. The accident occurred when the car was heading to Gachibowli from Shamshabad. The front end of the car was completely damaged in the incident. The victims are yet to be identified.

A case has been registered by the police.