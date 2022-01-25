Telangana: 2 washed away in Akkampally reservoir in Nalgonda

In a tragic incident, two people including a 12-year-old boy drowned in AMRP main canal at Dhugyala of Pedda Adisherla Pally mandal on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Kondapalli Ramu (20) and Kappari Siddhu (12), from Nemelligudem hamlet.



According to the police, the incident took place when they went for a bath in the canal.



The police said that the duo was rag pickers and came to Akkampally reservoir area for the collection of used bottles left by the tourists. As they ventured into the water, the two washed away in water.



Locals who noticed them tried to save the people but in vain. They alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up an investigation. Pedda Adisherla Pally police registered a case and are fishing out the bodies.