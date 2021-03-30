Telangana: 2017 selected TRT teachers likely to lose PRC benefits!

The latest PRC will cause a huge loss to the newly recruited teachers by 2017 TRT in the state. Teachers selected for lower posts and SA posts will be severely disadvantaged due to lack of pay protection, while delays in appointments will deprive most of the benefits due to the new PRC. A total of 8,792 teachers have been affected and all of them are deeply concerned.

The government has replaced 1,941 SA posts in the state through 2017 TRT. Of those, about a thousand posts were selected by those currently working as SGTs and language scholars (LPs) in schools. New ones were selected for the rest of the posts. Some of those selected for SA posts were given appointment papers in 2019 for various reasons while others were given appointment papers in 2020. For others, appointment orders were issued less than 15 days in advance. 95% of them are Panchayati Raj teachers.

However, according to the new PRC, they will now be paid with the minimum basic salary in the School Assistant category. Generally, when a government employee is selected for a high-level post, he or she is ordered to pay the salary (protection) and pay the new salary. The minimum basic wage will be finalized in the new post along with the existing DA and fitment as on the date of implementation of the PRC for the previous minimum wage.

But the government has not issued pay protection orders to the now-appointed Panchayati Raj teachers and employees. In fact, after December 2013 the government did not issue pay protection orders. This caused them severe damage. According to union representatives, the new retirement plan is targeted at lower-paid employees, leaving higher-paid employees to enjoy the same benefits as before.

The 7,792 teachers who have been appointed as SGT, LP, SA, Physical Education Teacher (PET), Physical Directors (PD) by 2017 TRT have received a crucial 30 per cent fitment benefit in the pay stabilization announced in the latest PRC. The reason for this is to stretch the 2017 TRT appointments that need to be completed sometime from 2019 to 2021. The latest PRC is now announced but will come into effect from July 1, 2018. So only 30% of the job and teachers who have been in the service till then will get the fitment benefit. The recruits will then be paid with the minimum basic in the latest PRC calculated from the appointed day and given the corresponding pay scale.

If they had been hired earlier, they would have received 30.392 per cent DA and 30 per cent fitment on the base salary with the increments available then. But since they were not recruited by July 1, 2018 now 30 per cent fitment does not apply to them.

Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) recruited through Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT-2017) will now get a minimum base salary of Rs 31,040 with the latest PRC. If the same teacher was hired before July 1, 2018, the minimum base salary would have been Rs 34,690 plus 30 per cent fitment on the old scale. Also, those employed as School Assistants (SA) through the same TRT will now get a minimum base salary of Rs 42,300. If this teacher had also been hired in advance, he would have got Rs 47,240 with 30 per cent fitment. Despite the 2017 TRT, each teacher will lose four and a half thousand rupees per month due to non-application of fitment due to delay in appointments.

One candidate was selected as SGT in 2008. As on July 1, 2018, his minimum base salary will be Rs. 31,460. He was selected as SA by 2017 TRT. He will now get a minimum base salary of Rs 42,300 in the SA post. However, if there was pay protection, the minimum basic wage as on July 1, 2018 would have been Rs 30,392 plus drought allowance (DA), 30 per cent fitment and a minimum base salary of Rs 51,320. Lack of it will incur a loss of up to Rs. 10,000 per month including increments.

Maneti Pratap Reddy, Honorary President of TRTF State said that the written test and other recruitment processes as part of TRT-2017 completed by July 1, 2018, however, there was a delay in giving postings. He demanded justice should be done by applying 30 per cent fitment to them and also pay protection orders should be issued for teachers selected for higher posts, otherwise they will be severely damaged.