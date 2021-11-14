Telangana: 24 passengers injured as DCM vehicle hits RTC bus in Peddapalli

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Peddapalli district, an RTC bus was hit by a DCM van on Sunday morning. The incident took place when a DCM van collided head-on with an RTC bus traveling from Mancherial to Karimnagar at Manthani. However, the vigilant RTC driver avoided a major accident. As many as, twenty-four passengers were reported seriously injured in the crash.



According to locals, police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police believe the accident happened when the DCM driver was driving at over speed. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.

Also, in the last month, an RTC bus overturned near Manthani in Peddapalli district. The Parakal Depot bus traveling from Bellampalli to Hanumakonda collided with a car and fell into a valley next to the road leaving one person dead in the crash and sixteen injured.