Telangana: 3 held in Nizamabad gang rape case

The police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman in Nizamabad. The three were taken into custody today morning and a case under SC/ST atrocities act and Nirbhaya act has been registered against him.

The police said that the accused will be produced before court today.

The woman was found in disheveled state by the locals in an old hospital building near bus stand on Wednesday morning and alerted the police officials who sent the woman to Saki centre. The victim, who is yet to be identified is believed to have arrived in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

One of the accused befriended the woman and took her to the hospital building and his friends joined later, the police suspected. As the woman was unable to speak, it was suspected that she was drugged or forced to consume alcohol. An investigation is underway.