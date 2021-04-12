Telangana: 3 of family killed in road mishap in Jogulamba Gadwal

Three persons of a family died in a road accident and one other injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a bolero truck in a bid to avoid hitting a lorry.

The deceased were identified as Muralimohan Reddy (45), his wife Sujatha and their daughter Neha Reddy (13). Their son Surya Teja who sustained serious injuries was admitted to Kurnool hospital for treatment. Kodandapuram SI Krishna inspected the spot and took up the investigation. The bodies were sent for autopsy.