Telangana 3rd fastest developing urbanised State: KTR

Hyderabad: Hyderabad stands at No 3 position in the country among the fastest developing urbanised states according to the annual performance report for 2021-22. The report was released on Friday by MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao along with City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Addressing a meeting, KTR said the share of the urban population in Telangana is 46.8 per cent against the national average of 31.16 per cent and that puts Telangana among the top three urbanized states. The report compares it with the urban population of Tamil Nadu (48.5%), Kerala (47.23%) and Maharashtra (45.23%).

The minister said, "Opposition parties or the people did not demand that we release this performance report, the aim is to share the achievements and works planned by the MA&UD department and showcase the transparency."

Sharing the major achievements of the State, KTR said that for the infrastructure development across the state, financial assistance of Rs 2,062 crore was provided to 142 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under the Pattana Pragathi Programme which was aimed at improvement of sanitation and infrastructure in ULBs.

The major achievements and expenditures, the report said was towards the urban development including the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Rs 671.19 crore, Comprehensive Road Maintenance Plan (CRMP) Rs 293.93 crore, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) Rs 114.97 crore and Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) 37 works worth Rs 735 crore under GHMC limits. In surrounding ULBs, another Rs 231.08 crore was sanctioned for 21 works.

The report further mentions about planning across the state, under TS-bPASS. So far, more than 1.15 lakh applications have been processed and in the financial year 2021-22, 87,666 applications were processed, and 138 million square feet have been added in the state. The GHMC has also issued TDR certificates worth Rs 3,500 crore which resulted in saving costs.

In the Municipal Financing, the GHMC has been able to obtain loans worth Rs 5983 crore to take up works. Out of this, Rs 2000 crore were obtained without state guarantee and the GHMC is undertaking works worth Rs 8,965 crore.

For the improvement in civic infrastructure in the ULBs through Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC), it took a bank loan of Rs 2,000 crore on a state government guarantee. After constructing 22 critical missing link roads in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) plans to raise Rs 2,410 crore to take up another 104 roads identified in the GHMC and adjoining 10 ULBs, KTR said.