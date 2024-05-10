Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Virtual programme to encourage nature conservation
Highlights
Vizag Round Table India VART 305 in association with Ladies Circle India VALC 174 is organising a virtual interactive programme on Saturday. ...
Vizag Round Table India VART 305 in association with Ladies Circle India VALC 174 is organising a virtual interactive programme on Saturday.
Centred on the topic ‘how to love nature’, the event will see Vimal, nature educator of WildEd, share insights into the subject.
Apart from considering measures to save nature, the programme will focus on how each individual could contribute to the endeavour.
The virtual event will commence at 7 pm on May 11.
One can log on to https://meet.google.com/cco-hqsg-zep to join the Google meet.
