  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Virtual programme to encourage nature conservation

Visakhapatnam: Virtual programme to encourage nature conservation
x
Highlights

Vizag Round Table India VART 305 in association with Ladies Circle India VALC 174 is organising a virtual interactive programme on Saturday. ...

Vizag Round Table India VART 305 in association with Ladies Circle India VALC 174 is organising a virtual interactive programme on Saturday.

Centred on the topic ‘how to love nature’, the event will see Vimal, nature educator of WildEd, share insights into the subject.

Apart from considering measures to save nature, the programme will focus on how each individual could contribute to the endeavour.

The virtual event will commence at 7 pm on May 11.

One can log on to https://meet.google.com/cco-hqsg-zep to join the Google meet.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X