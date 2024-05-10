  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam: Apitoria committed to workers welfare

Apitoria Pharma HR vice-president U N B Raju interacting with workers in a meeting on Thursday
x

Apitoria Pharma HR vice-president U N B Raju interacting with workers in a meeting on Thursday

Highlights

Srikakulam: Apitoria Pharma Company (APC) (formerly Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals Company) management is committed to the welfare of its workers, said its...

Srikakulam: Apitoria Pharma Company (APC) (formerly Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals Company) management is committed to the welfare of its workers, said its vice-president, Human Resources (HR), U N B Raju. He held a meeting with workers and contractors on the company premises at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal on Thursday.

On the occasion, he assured to introduce new wage agreement which will help workers. “Prior to implementation of the wage agreement, we will collect opinions of all workers, trade union representatives,” he explained. Company local heads of various wings K Kamalakar Reddy, B Satyannarayana and D Sundara Rao were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X