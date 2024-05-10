Srikakulam: Apitoria committed to workers welfare

Live
Srikakulam: Apitoria Pharma Company (APC) (formerly Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals Company) management is committed to the welfare of its workers, said its vice-president, Human Resources (HR), U N B Raju. He held a meeting with workers and contractors on the company premises at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal on Thursday.
On the occasion, he assured to introduce new wage agreement which will help workers. “Prior to implementation of the wage agreement, we will collect opinions of all workers, trade union representatives,” he explained. Company local heads of various wings K Kamalakar Reddy, B Satyannarayana and D Sundara Rao were present.
