Turpu Kapu voters to decide poll outcome in Etcherla

Srikakulam: Turpu Kapu voters will decide the out of elections in Etcherla Assembly constituency. They form 24 per cent of total 2,42,918 voters, which is the largest chunk. Reddikas come next with vote share of 13 per cent.

Fishermen and Kalinga communities each consist of 13 per cent. Yadava and Padmasaali communities form 11 per cent of total voters. The percentage of SCs is 11. Telaga community otherwise known as here OC Kapu voters have a share of 7 per cent while the rest belong to different communities like Polinati Velama, Sri Sayana, Buragana Kalinga in the Etcherla Assembly constituency.

YSRCP candidate Gorle Kiran Kumar belongs to Turpu Kapu caste and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate Nadikuduti Eswara Rao is from Kamma caste. Initially, Turpu Kapu and other community leaders of YSRCP opposed candidature of the Kiran Kumar.

But after TDP-JSP-BJP alliance announced its candidate Nadikuduti Eswara Rao, the situation turned favourable to YSRCP candidate here.

The reason is YSRCP candidate is local person who has support of BCs like fishermen and Kalinga.

SC voters are also supporting YSRCP candidate as they are not in good terms with the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate.

Telagas, otherwise known as OC Kapu, are alone supporting the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate Eswara Rao in open forums. Leaders of Turpu Kapu, Kalinga, Reddika and fishermen are not willing to support the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate.

TDP senior leader and politburo member, Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao lobbied for Etcherla ticket but the party shifted him to Cheepurupalli. Venkata Rao belongs to Turpu Kapu caste and has good relations with Reddika, Kalinga, fishermen and other community leaders and voters.

After denial of ticket to Kala Venkata Rao, situation became adverse for the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate. If Venkata Rao was the alliance candidate, political situation might have been different.