Srikakulam: Song on importance of vote released

Srikakulam: Employee of health department and Green Army founder, Bonela Gopal, sang a song on importance of vote in democracy written by N Karunakar. The song was released by the APNGOs association state general secretary Chowdari Purusottama Naidu at APNGOs home here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Naidu lauded the efforts of the Gopal and Karunakar in preparing the song which is motivating the voters to elect good leaders by exercising their franchise. Naidu also elaborated that vote is a sharp weapon in the hands of people to decide their fate. APNGOs district president Hanumanthu Sairam and APNGOs association members attended.