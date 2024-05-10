Live
- AIMIM exists only to help BJP says Mohammed Waliullah Sameer
- Matangi Jayanti 2024: Date, Rituals, History, and Significance
- Rahul's meeting tomorrow
- INDIA bloc leaders’ public meet in Vijayawada today
- CFD stresses on transparent, violence-free polls
- SHRM TECH 2024 lays focus on role of AI in transformation of HR industry
- Hyderabad: State all set to witness high-octane bipolar batlle in key LS segments
- Alliance flays Jagan’s ‘destructive’ attitude towards Amaravati
- YSRCP govt welfare bettered status of 1 cr families: Sajjala
- 30 model polling stations set up in EG dist
Just In
Srikakulam: Song on importance of vote released
Highlights
Srikakulam: Employee of health department and Green Army founder, Bonela Gopal, sang a song on importance of vote in democracy written by N Karunakar....
Srikakulam: Employee of health department and Green Army founder, Bonela Gopal, sang a song on importance of vote in democracy written by N Karunakar. The song was released by the APNGOs association state general secretary Chowdari Purusottama Naidu at APNGOs home here on Thursday.
On the occasion, Naidu lauded the efforts of the Gopal and Karunakar in preparing the song which is motivating the voters to elect good leaders by exercising their franchise. Naidu also elaborated that vote is a sharp weapon in the hands of people to decide their fate. APNGOs district president Hanumanthu Sairam and APNGOs association members attended.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS