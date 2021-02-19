Telangana: 4 candidates file nominations for MLC elections

Nalgonda: Along with TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and party senior leaders Hanumanth Rao and Balaram Nayak, Congress Graduate MLC candidate for Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda constituency S Ramulu Nayak has submitted his nomination papers to Election Returning Officer and District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil at his chamber at Nalgonda Collectorate on Thursday.



Also, BJP MLC candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy along with party district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy submitted his nomination papers to the Election Returning Officer, while TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has submitted nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Telangana Inti Party founder-president Cheruku Sudhakar, AAP MLC candidate Nallamothu Tirumal Rao also filed their nominations on the day.

MLC candidates of all Opposition parties, speaking to the media, said that TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has no right to ask votes as he did nothing to Graduate voters during his MLC tenure and all the aspirants exuded confidence that they are going to win the election.

Congress MLC candidate Ramulu Naik and Telangana Inti Party MLC candidate Cheruku Sudhakar hugged each other and extended good luck to each other when they came to the Collectorate to file nominations.

According to official information, on Thursday as many as 11 MLC aspirants submitted their nomination papers to the Returning Officer and District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil.

The district police made elaborative security arrangements at the district Collectorate to avoid any untoward incidents at the time of nomination filing by the aspirants.