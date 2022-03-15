Telangana: 4 Ministers rip into Congress for making graft charges

Hyderabad: Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Vemula Prashanth Reddy mounted a vitriolic attack on the Congress members, the Centre and the BJP in the Assembly on Monday.

A war of words ensued between Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (Cong) and Minister T Srinivas Yadav during discussion on 10 budgetary demands relating to irrigation, power, R & B, and others.

Yadav called Rajagopal Reddy a contractor who always talks on subjects relating to contracts. Taking strong exception, Reddy took a dig at the minister, saying "even card players have become ministers". It drew severe criticism from treasury members who demanded action against Reddy.

Congress senior Bhatti Vikramarka tried to strike a peaceful chord, saying remarks of both don't hold good, and asked the Speaker to expunge them. However, unrelenting TRS members wanted Reddy to tender an apology. He did not comply, despite suggestion of the Speaker, and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Intervening, Minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at Reddy for making baseless allegations against the TRS and government of corruption in irrigation projects in the name of redesigning. He said that Congress is a party known for its track record of corruption in helicopters and coal mines. resulting in the party losing even deposits in 90 per cent places in the recent Assembly elections.

KTR said "it is unbecoming of Congress members to resort to personal attacks on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Yadav.

He dared Reddy to go to court, ACB, Vigilance and other enforcement agencies if he has evidence of corruption in projects. He demanded an unconditional apology from Reddy for his comments against Yadav.

Mounting similar attack against Reddy, Harish Rao called his statements not only 'misleading' but also 'blatant lies'. He said Reddy's claim that Pranahita-Chevella provides water-based on gravitation was a 'lie', as between Tummidihatti and the project location exists a lift. Similarly, the Indira Sagar project referred to by Vikramarka falls within the Polvaram project submergence area.

"Despite all hurdles created by the Congress and non-cooperation from the Centre, it was the divine grace on the TRS and vision of the CM, the government successfully constructed Kaleswaram project, Mallanna Sagar reservoir to consolidate State's rights over the Godavari and Krishna rivers. Explaining the Centre's 'step-motherly attitude' in sanctioning national project status, not coming forward on deciding the State share in the Krishna, he reiterated that Telangana would not agree to the Godavari-Penna-Kaveri link until approvals are given to the Telangana projects on the Godavari.

Ajay Kumar alleged that Rs 2,400 crore was wasted on the Indira Sagar project. He said funds were swindled. 'Pipes of the projects are still laying in forest. The project head works have now come within the submergence area of the Polavaram Project." He said naming of Sitarama and Sitamma projects 'is related to sentiment of people of Khammam district'.