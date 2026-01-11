Farmers urged to verify re-survey records before passbook distribution

Nallamada (Sri Sathya Sai district): Joint Collector M Mourya Bharadwaj asked farmers to immediately verify details recorded during land re-survey process and ensure that errors are corrected well in advance, ahead of the distribution of new pattadar passbooks scheduled for February.

The JC made a surprise visit to a re-survey gram sabha held at Vankarakunta village in Nallamada mandal on Saturday and reviewed the progress.

Interacting with the farmers, he stressed the importance of carefully checking land extent, boundaries, ownership details and other entries reflected in the re-survey records.

He advised farmers to promptly report any discrepancies or objections to the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Tahsildar or Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) without delay. Emphasising accountability, Bharadwaj said it was the responsibility of revenue officials to ensure that all genuine errors were rectified in time so that farmers do not suffer any loss.

Later, he visited Gopapalli village, where pattadar passbooks had already been distributed, and interacted with farmers to understand issues arising out of the re-survey. He directed the RDO and Tahsildar to immediately address pending objections and correct mistakes related to land records on priority.

Bharadwaj reiterated that the re-survey process was aimed at providing accurate and transparent land records and urged farmers to remain alert during this crucial phase. He said corrections made now would prevent future disputes and ensure smooth implementation of land-related services.

RDO Suvarna, Tahsildar K. Manoj Kumar Reddy, Village Revenue Officer Jaganmohan Reddy, village surveyors and a large number of farmers were present during the inspections and gram sabha.