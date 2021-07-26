Telangana: 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Nagarkurnool

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude recorded here at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district on Monday morning. As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres below the surface.



D Srinagesh of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), said that a minor earthquake occurred in a forest area that is located about 35 kilometres to south of Srisailam Dam. "It was a minor earthquake in a forest area and no damage has caused," he said.

Mild tremors felt at Nagarkurnool following which the residents rushed out their homes. The earthquake took place at 5 am on Monday. Tremors were felt for about two seconds at Achampet, villages in Lingala, Amrabad, Uppunutha.