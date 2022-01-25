Telangana: 4,559 new COVID-19 positive cases in state, 1,450 from GHMC

Telangana on Tuesday witnessed 4,559 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state out of which 1,450 were reported from the areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In the latest health bulletin, two persons died of the virus in the last 24 hours taking the fatalities to 4,077.

On the other hand, 1,961 people were recovered from the virus totalling the recovery count to 7,03,008. At present, the total number of cases under treatment/isolation are 36,269.

In the last 24 hours, the health officials conducted 1,13,670 COVID-19 tests of which the results of 4,559 samples came positive and the reports of 7,695 are awaited.

The number of positive cases on Tuesday reported from the state include 432 cases from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 322 cases in Rangareddy district, 201 from Hanumakonda, 145 from Khammam, 112 from Karimnagar, 138 from Nalgonda, 93 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 98 from Mahabubnagar, 99 from Mancherial and remaining cases from ohter districts in the state.

In Telangana, a total of 3,15,89,602 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far out of which 7,43,354 have tested positive and 7,03,008 persons have recovered.