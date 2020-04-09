Telangana: 5 more tested positive for coronavirus in Nirmal, total count at 15

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in the Nirmal district of Telangana taking the total number of cases to 15. The fresh cases include one in Nirmal, two in Bhainsa and two in Chakpalli of Narsapur Mandal.

On the other hand, the total number of cases in Telangana touched 454 on Wednesday with 49 fresh cases. The Rangareddy district reported 17 new cases followed by 11 in Hyderabad, 5 in Nirmal, 3 in Medchal, 3 in Kamareddy, 2 in Kamareddy and 2 in Khammam. While the districts like Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Bhupalapally reported each one case.

Meanwhile, the health minister Eatala Rajendar said that all the coronavirus positive patients will be given treatment only at Gandhi Hospital. "At present, a few positive cases are admitted to King Koti hospital and Fever Hospital. However, once they get discharged, we will admit all positive cases to only Gandhi Hospital," he said.