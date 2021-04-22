Telangana: 56 test positive in hamlet in Mancherial

Of the total of 200 Adivasis in a hamlet in Mancherial, 56 people tested positive for coronavirus. Officials said that several people had arrived from Maharashtra to attend a wedding in Rekulagudem.

All those living in the hamlet were subjected to undergo coronavirus tests after they developed the virus symptoms. The results of 56 came positive following which some people were shifted to the quarantine centres and others were home isolated.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, Mancherial reported 183 coronavirus cases of 5,567 cases reported across the state. The total confirmed cases in Telangana went up to 3,73,469 and the fatality count touched 1,899 with 23 new deaths in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 49,781 active cases in the state.