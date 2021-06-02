Telangana achieves record paddy yield: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet/Nalgonda/Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that Telangana has achieved record in paddy produce and he attributed the credit for this to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He participated in State Formation Day celebrations, that were held in a low profile at Suryapet District Collectorate on Wednesday and unfurled the national flag.

Later Speaking to the media, he said before the State formation, paddy yield in Telangana was only 13 to 14 lakh tons but now it has reached one crore metric tons. He stated that Telangana set national record in paddy production and Nalgonda district grabbed State record by getting highest paddy yield than rest of the districts in the State.

Reminding the drinking and irrigation water problems of the people of this region before separate Telangana formation, he lauded CM KCR as Bhagiratha for providing irrigation facility to 40 lakh acres and providing safe drinking water to every household in the State under Mission Bhagiratha. Also, the CM has been providing water to 30 lakh agricultural pump sets in the state.

The vision of late Acharya Jayashankar reflects in every step of planning of development and welfare activities of the government, he noted. Welfare schemes worth about Rs 40,000 crore are being carried out across the State for the welfare of all sections of the society, he added.

Minister Jagadish Reddy explained that the State Formation Day was being celebrated in a low profile as per Covid norms. As a part of celebrations, he garlanded the statues of Telangana Thalli and Acharya Jayashankar statues in the town.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, SP R Bhaskaran, ZP Chairman Gujja Deepika, Rajya Sabha Member B Lingaiah Yadav, Tungaturti MLA Gadhari Kishore Kumar, District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud and Suryapet Municipal Chairman Annapurnamma took part in celebrations.

Meanwhile, State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy along with District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, SP AV Ranganath and MLAs K Bhupal Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah and Nomula Bhagat Kumar took part in State Formation Day celebrations in Nalgonda.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran took part in the State Formation Day celebrations.