Telangana: Actress Aamani Joins BJP, Marks Political Debut

  • Created On:  20 Dec 2025 4:50 PM IST
Tollywood veteran actress Aamani has officially entered the political arena, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday at the party’s state office in Hyderabad.

Aamani was welcomed into the party by Telangana BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao, who presented her with a party scarf during the ceremony. The event was also attended by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and several other prominent BJP leaders.

In her address, Aamani expressed her commitment to public service, stating that her decision to enter politics was motivated by a desire to serve the community.

