Telangana aims to be global hub for innovation

Hyderabad: Telangana is committed to transforming itself into a global hub for innovation and a leading centre for advanced technologies, said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. By attracting major investments in sectors such as artificial intelligence, life sciences, and technology, Telangana has already positioned itself as a key destination for investments, he added.

The Minister made these remarks on Wednesday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between T-Hub Foundation, New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) for collaboration on trade and technological innovations. He stated that New Jersey is providing excellent opportunities for Indian Americans and skilled professionals by fostering a conducive ecosystem for innovation and talent development.

Expressing optimism, Minister Sridhar Babu emphasised that this partnership will pave the way for greater growth and development in Telangana.

The MoU signing event was attended by New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, T-Hub CEO Sujit Jagirdar, and Chief Delivery Officer Phani Kondepudi.