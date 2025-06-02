Live
- After Abbas Ansari’s conviction, Rajbhar stakes claim to UP’s Mau Sadar Seat
- Darshan’s The Devil Nears Completion as Dialogue Shoot Wraps Up – Excitement Peaks Among Fans
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes India – June 2, 2025: Free Diamonds, Skins & Weapons
- Bihar rape victim’s death: Opposition slams govt’s insensitivity, latter asks not to politicise case
- LoP Rahul Gandhi moves Jharkhand HC to quash Non-Bailable Warrant issued by Chaibasa court
- Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune Faces Legal Trouble Over Smoking Rules
- IIT Madras study shows viruses follow seasonal and yearly cycles
- JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared by IIT Kanpur: Check Scorecard, AIR & JoSAA Counselling Details
- Supreme Court refuses to stay demolitions in Delhi’s Batla House, next hearing in July
- Telangana Aims to Become $3 Trillion Economy by 2047, Says CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana Aims to Become $3 Trillion Economy by 2047, Says CM Revanth Reddy
On Telangana State Formation Day, CM Revanth Reddy shared plans to make Telangana a $3 trillion economy by 2047.
Telangana celebrated its State Formation Day in Hyderabad on Monday. On this special day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke about big plans for the future of the state.
He said that in the next 10 years, Telangana will grow into a $1 trillion economy. By the year 2047, it will become a $3 trillion economy. He also said that Telangana's share in India's total GDP will grow from 5% to 10% by 2047.
To help reach these goals, the government has started new plans for industries, roads, and investment. The Chief Minister said the government is working hard to make Telangana the best in development and public welfare.
Honoring Heroes of the Telangana Movement
On this day, the government also honored people who helped in the Telangana movement. The Chief Minister gave Rs. 1 crore to each of nine people, including writers, singers, and artists.
Some of the people who received the award were:
- Ande Sri
- Pasham Yadagiri
- Ekka Yadagiri Rao
- Suddala Ashok Teja
The families of late artists and leaders like Gude Anjaiah, Balladeer Gaddar, and Bandi Yadagiri also received awards.
Since poet Goreti Venkanna was not in Hyderabad, a Rs. 1 lakh award was given to his daughter.
The government also gave the Kaloji Award to Nelimela Bhaskar for his work in literature.