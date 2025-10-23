Live
- ‘Jaat’ sequel to be helmed by a new director!
- Dulquer brings back retro charm in ‘Ammadive’ from ‘Kaantha’
- 2nd ODI: Never easy when you drop a couple of chances while defending, says Gill
- ‘Modi’s Mission’: New book on Prime Minister’s journey from Vadnagar to PMO to be unveiled tomorrow
- Over 80 pc women believe more female tech leaders can improve workplace culture: Report
- Chhath Puja 2025: Dates, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, and Rituals to Celebrate the Four-Day Festival of the Sun God
- When Boney Kapoor shared how he blew up the market for his late wife Sridevi
- Air Chief Marshal pays respects as Guru Gobind Singh's sacred footwear sets off on grand yatra
- It reminded me of 2008: Gilchrist reminisces first meeting with Rohit in Adelaide
- UPI clocks highest ever single-day payments of Rs 1.02 lakh crore as GST rate cuts spur demand
Telangana Aims to Become Global Life Sciences Hub, Says Minister Sridhar Babu
In a keynote address at the 'AS Biotech' conference in Melbourne, Australia, Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu outlined the state government's ambitions...
In a keynote address at the 'AS Biotech' conference in Melbourne, Australia, Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu outlined the state government's ambitions to establish Telangana as a leading global hub for life sciences.
Minister Babu highlighted the remarkable progress made in the life sciences sector and shared the state’s strategic plans to attract further investments. Currently, Telangana contributes 5 percent to India's GDP, and its Gross Value Added (GVA) has exceeded the national average over the past financial year. In a substantial boost to the sector, the state has secured investments amounting to ₹3.2 lakh crore in just one and a half years.
Looking ahead, the Minister set an ambitious target of achieving a life sciences sector worth $250 million within the next five years, promising the introduction of a new policy to support this objective. He noted that Hyderabad is the only Indian city featured in the Global Life Sciences Atlas, underscoring its significance in the global landscape.
"We are also dedicated to preparing our youth with the necessary skills and resources for the bio-digital era," Babu asserted, reinforcing Telangana's commitment to becoming a frontrunner in life sciences innovation and investment.