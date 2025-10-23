Telangana Aims to Become Global Life Sciences Hub, Says Minister Sridhar Babu

In a keynote address at the 'AS Biotech' conference in Melbourne, Australia, Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu outlined the state government's ambitions to establish Telangana as a leading global hub for life sciences.

Minister Babu highlighted the remarkable progress made in the life sciences sector and shared the state’s strategic plans to attract further investments. Currently, Telangana contributes 5 percent to India's GDP, and its Gross Value Added (GVA) has exceeded the national average over the past financial year. In a substantial boost to the sector, the state has secured investments amounting to ₹3.2 lakh crore in just one and a half years.

Looking ahead, the Minister set an ambitious target of achieving a life sciences sector worth $250 million within the next five years, promising the introduction of a new policy to support this objective. He noted that Hyderabad is the only Indian city featured in the Global Life Sciences Atlas, underscoring its significance in the global landscape.

"We are also dedicated to preparing our youth with the necessary skills and resources for the bio-digital era," Babu asserted, reinforcing Telangana's commitment to becoming a frontrunner in life sciences innovation and investment.