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Telangana Allocates ₹50,713 Crore for Six Guarantees

  • Created On:  20 March 2026 1:37 PM IST
Telangana Allocates ₹50,713 Crore for Six Guarantees
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Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presented the state’s annual budget in the Telangana Assembly, with the Congress government emphasising the implementation of its pre-election promises through the ‘Six Guarantees’.

A total of ₹50,713 crore has been earmarked for these guarantees, the Minister announced. Within this allocation, funds have been specifically set aside for key welfare schemes, including *Rythu Bharosa, **Cheyutha, **Indiramma Illu, **Mahalakshmi, **Gruha Jyothi, and incentives for **fine-variety paddy cultivation*.

The budget highlights the government’s commitment to social welfare and farmer support while ensuring targeted allocations to fulfil its electoral pledges.

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Six Guaranteeswelfare schemesfarmer supportbudget allocationBhatti VikramarkaTelangana Assembly
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