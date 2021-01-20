Telangana: Another 15 MW Singareni solar power synchronised with TRANSCO

Kothagudem: Out of the 50 megawatt Singareni solar power plant in Ramagundam-3 area, another 15 megawatt solar division was synchronised with TS TRANSCO on Wednesday, informed Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar.

Already 15 megawatt was synchronised with the grid on November 27 last year and with this, from Ramagundam-3 solar plant, a total of 30 megawatts solar power has been synchronized with TRANSCO, he informed. With this, out of 129 megawatts capacity in the first phase 85 megawatts Singareni solar power has been synchronized with TRANSCO and the balance 20 megawatts division will be synchronised by the end of next month. Sridhar congratulated the officials and staff in this regard.

The CMD said first phase of erection of solar power plants throughout Singareni area is almost completed. 30 MW from Manuguru, 30 MW from Ramagundam-3, 15 MW from Yellandu and 10 MW from Singareni thermal power plant have already been synchronised with TRANSCO.

CMD Sridhar instructed the solar division officials that the balance 44 megawatts in the first phase should be completed by the end of next month and erection of 90 megawatts plants in the second phase has to be completed by May this year.