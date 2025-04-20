Telangana, AP States hold joint Haj review

Hyderabad: A joint coordination meeting between officials of the Haj Committees of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States was held at the Conference Hall of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the elaborate arrangements being made for the Haj-2025 pilgrimage. The meeting, conducted at the request of Andhra Pradesh government, was presided over by Advisor to Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir, and was attended by Andhra Pradesh Minister for Law, Justice and Minorities Welfare N. Md. Farooq, who led the visiting delegation from AP. In his opening remarks, Shabbir Ali said Telangana would host all pilgrims departing through the Hyderabad Embarkation Point, including those from Andhra Pradesh, with utmost care and dignity.

He informed that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had given clear instructions to ensure that every pilgrim is treated with respect and no complaints should be received regarding services or facilities. “The Telangana Haj Committee is fully prepared to make Haj-2025 a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience for all pilgrims,” he said.

Minister Md Farooq thanked the Telangana government for its hospitality and assured full cooperation from the Andhra Pradesh administration. He said that around 1,200 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh will embark on Haj from Hyderabad this year, and the government would coordinate closely with the Telangana Haj Committee to ensure that all requirements of the AP pilgrims are fully addressed.

“We are grateful for the support being extended to our pilgrims and look forward to working together in the spirit of unity and service,” he said.

As per the briefing, a total of 12,000 pilgrims from 17 States are expected to depart for Haj.