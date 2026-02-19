Telangana Assembly Budget Session likely from 26 Feb
The date for the Telangana Assembly Budget Session has been confirmed. The government has scheduled the legislative proceedings to commence from 26th February.
On the opening day, Governor Jishnu Dev Verma will address both Houses of the Assembly. The following day will feature a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address.
The budget for the financial year 2026-27 is expected to be presented to the Assembly on 28th February.
