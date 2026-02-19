Bengaluru institute to develop automated microbial monitoring system for space and terrestrial use

Bengaluru-based Prayoga Institute of Education Research has received a research grant from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under its RESPOND Programme to undertake a focused R&D project titled “Studies on Antibacterial Efficacy Assessment for Space and Terrestrial Environments.”

The two-year project aligns with India’s upcoming human space mission and seeks to strengthen microbial monitoring systems critical to astronaut health and spacecraft hygiene. The initiative will be led by Dr. Ramya Prabhu, Researcher and Principal Investigator at Prayoga, along with Co-Principal Investigators Dr. Venkata Krishna, Dr. Om Prakash and Dr. Sai Harshini.

The project aims to develop an AI-assisted automated instrument designed to deliver accurate, consistent and reliable assessment of the antibacterial efficacy of materials used in space applications. The system will integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies for automated detection and counting of microbial colonies.

Such advancements are expected to play a crucial role in both ground-based contamination checks and monitoring microbial presence in spacecraft environments. With long-duration space missions on the horizon, maintaining strict hygiene standards inside spacecraft is vital to ensure astronaut safety and mission success.

Indian academia has historically supported national space programmes through ISRO’s RESPOND Programme, contributing to research innovation and skilled human resource development aligned with national priorities. Under RESPOND Basket 2024, ISRO’s Capacity Building and Public Outreach Office identified key research challenges related to forthcoming missions and invited academic institutions to address them through targeted scientific inquiry. Prayoga’s proposal was selected under this national framework.

Dr. Ramya Prabhu said the project would deliver tools essential for both terrestrial and extraterrestrial applications. “The AI- and ML-integrated instrument for automated microbial detection will support contamination assessment on Earth as well as ensure astronaut safety during long-duration missions,” she noted.

Dr. K. S. Nagabhushana, Director–Research at Prayoga, described the grant as a significant milestone for the institute, which has operated state-of-the-art laboratories since 2024. He said the recognition reflects the rigour and commitment of Prayoga’s researchers in addressing nationally relevant scientific challenges.

The study is expected to contribute to improved spacecraft hygiene protocols and deepen scientific understanding of microbial behaviour in extraterrestrial environments. By combining microbiology, materials science and AI-driven automation, Prayoga positions itself at the intersection of advanced education research and high-impact national space missions.