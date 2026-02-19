Pizza No Cap launches in Bengaluru with chef-led, evolving pizza workshop concept

Bengaluru: A new chef-driven pizza concept, Pizza No Cap, has opened its doors in the city, positioning itself as a process-led, flavour-focused workshop that seeks to redefine how pizza is experienced.

Described as a “chef-led, pizza-forward workshop,” Pizza No Cap is built on experimentation, technical precision, and bold ingredient pairings. The brand moves away from rigid style definitions and instead embraces a flavour-obsessed, style-agnostic approach, treating pizza as an evolving craft rather than a fixed format.

Founded by chefs Rahul Singh, Siddharth Nest and Vichita Kumar, the venture is rooted in a philosophy that balances honesty and innovation. The name “No Cap” reflects a dual meaning — no fluff, signalling transparent, gimmick-free food, and no limits, indicating a refusal to be bound by conventional pizza traditions. The founders emphasise that their approach is driven by curiosity, technique, and constant refinement.

At the heart of the workshop is a dough-first philosophy. Cold fermentation is treated as a living, dynamic process that can extend up to 96 hours. The team calibrates hydration levels based on climate and seasonality, aiming to create dough that is light, digestible and flavour-rich. Ingredients are developed in-house, and a custom brick oven — constructed brick by brick by the founding team — provides precise control over heat distribution and baking consistency.

The menu reflects the experimental ethos of the space. It features small plates, pizzette, 11-inch pizzas, salads, desserts and in-house fermented beverages. The offerings combine unexpected flavours with technical precision, focusing on balance, texture and ingredient integrity.

Vegetarian highlights include “Chillies On Fire” and Grilled Eggplant with Harissa & Moz, while meat and seafood options range from Sticky Chicken to Prawn in Custardy. Signature pizzas such as Kerala Flex, Rooted in Greens, The Ottoman and Peppa’s Muddy Puddle showcase global influences blended with local inspiration. Each dish is positioned as an exploration of flavour layering and composition rather than a traditional, fixed recipe.

Speaking on the launch, the founders said the concept may feel casual but is underpinned by serious craftsmanship. They noted that every pizza undergoes rigorous testing of dough, toppings and technique, with continuous refinement forming the core of their process. According to them, the objective is to create honest, character-driven pizzas designed for sharing, while also offering diners transparency into the making process.

The 40-seat space is designed to mirror the workshop philosophy. Featuring open kitchens, chef-led counter seating, communal tables and intimate arrangements, the interiors combine warm timber, exposed brick and industrial metal accents. Softly lit display jars and visible preparation counters aim to create an immersive dining experience where guests can observe each stage — from dough preparation to final firing in the oven.

Located at TRN Horizon, 33/4, Ulsoor Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, the restaurant opened to the public on February 9, 2026. It operates daily from 5 PM to 1 AM. The average cost for two is estimated between ₹1,200 and ₹1,500.

With its emphasis on fermentation science, ingredient integrity and evolving technique, Pizza No Cap enters Bengaluru’s competitive dining landscape with a concept that blends craft, transparency and experimentation — positioning itself as more than just another pizza outlet, but a workshop where flavour remains a work in progress.