Telangana assembly budget session: Ruling and opposition into heated debate

The ongoing budget sessions of the Telangana Legislative Assembly witnessed intense exchanges between ruling and opposition leaders during a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

Former Minister and BRS MLA KTR launched a scathing attack on the state government, questioning the purpose of offering thanks. “Should we thank this government for not increasing pensions? For failing to provide unemployment allowances? For deceiving government employees? Why should we thank them?” he asked. In response, ministers delivered strong rebuttals.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy countered KTR’s remarks, asserting that thanks should be extended to the Congress government for issuing ration cards, constructing the ‘Young India School’, providing free bus travel for women, and allocating ‘Indiramma’ housing. He also criticised KTR by highlighting the debts accumulated by the BRS government, which the current Congress government is now paying interest on, suggesting KTR should be grateful for this reality.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka expressed strong outrage, accusing KTR of using the debate to criticise the government. He highlighted that 53 lakh families are receiving 200 units of free electricity, while over 1.06 crore families are benefiting from high-quality rice distribution.

He questioned whether the BRS government, despite promises, had delivered on its pledge to provide double-bedroom houses, revealing that 3,500 ‘Indiramma’ houses are under construction in each constituency at a cost of ₹22,500 crore.

Vikramarka also pointed out that under the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme, ₹9,000 crore was deposited directly into farmers’ bank accounts within nine days. He further stated that a bonus of ₹500 per quintal is being provided for fine-variety paddy.

He concluded by asserting that the government is fulfilling its promises while managing repayments on debts incurred by the previous administration, contrasting this with what he described as unfulfilled promises by the opposition.