Telangana Assembly Continues Budget Discussions on Day Seven

Proceedings in the Telangana Legislative Assembly have remained intense over the past six days, with the session entering its seventh day today.

The House is scheduled to convene at 10:00 AM, with the Speaker set to begin proceedings with the Question Hour. This will be followed by a detailed discussion on various budgetary allocations across key departments.

Today’s deliberations will primarily focus on demands related to Municipal Administration, Backward Classes Welfare, Transport, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare, as well as the Governor and Council of Ministers, General Administration and Elections, and the Administration of Justice. Discussions on allocations for Irrigation and Civil Supplies have been deferred until the 29th of this month.

Several important issues are expected to be raised during the Question Hour. Among them are investments attracted through the Davos Summit, employment generation, promotions for police constables, clearance of pending bills under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme, and promotions for Assistant Professors at Osmania University.

Other matters likely to come under discussion include road infrastructure development in the Khanapur constituency, incentives for new industries, issuance of caste certificates to migrant workers, the Charminar Pedestrian Project, the Haritha Kakatiya Hotel in Ainavolu, and action against illegal betting applications.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to present the annual report of the Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Limited in the House. The Assembly will also take up the 2026 Telangana Goods and Services Tax (GST) Amendment Bill for discussion and approval.