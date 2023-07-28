Telangana Assembly session from August 3

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to hold the sessions of the State Assembly and Legislative Council from August 3.



As the elections are approaching fast, the Chief Minister decided to hold the session and take some crucial decisions which relate to the farmers welfare and the implementation of new schemes like Rs One lakh financial assistance to Most Backward Classes and Minorities.

The Assembly is also likely to adopt resolution against Uniform Civil Code and other policy decisions taken by the Union Government.

The ruling BRS was strongly opposing the UCC and the ordinance promulgated to hanover absolute powers to the centre in the appointment of bureaucrats in the Delhi State Government.

CM KCR also prepared to ally apprehensions against Dharani portal raised by the opposition Congress and discuss the damages to the infrastructure due to heavy rains in the state.

The session is likely to be held for four to five days , leaders said that CM KCR will present a detailed report on the state development during the session. Eom