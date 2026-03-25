Telangana Assembly Session: Key bills to be introduced in the house

The Telangana Legislative Assembly entered its sixth day today, with proceedings set to begin at 10:00 AM, starting with the Question Hour. The State Government is scheduled to introduce several significant bills, including the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill-2026, the Medical and Health Infrastructure Development Corporation (Repeal) Bill-2026, and the Annual Financial Statement (Budget) for 2026-27.

Members will also debate vital topics such as storage facilities for agricultural produce, the construction of double-bedroom houses, the Solar Model Scheme, welfare initiatives for minority communities, the establishment of new Fair Price Shops, and various departmental notifications for filling vacant posts.

Additional discussions will cover the Integrated Transport System in Hyderabad, works related to the Lakshmidevipalli Reservoir, and the construction of permanent buildings for the Minority Residential School in Narsapur constituency.