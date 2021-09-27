Telangana assembly session to resume today, several key bills to come before house

Telangana Assembly sessions will resume from Monday. It is learned that the Legislative Assembly, which convened on the 24th of this month, was adjourned after the Legislative Council declared its condolences to the recently deceased former members. The decisions are taken by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Friday will be submitted immediately after the commencement of the House on Monday.



Later, Minister of State for Forests Indirakaran Reddy will present the State Forest Development Corporation 2018–19 Annual Report to both the Houses. Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao will submit the draft notification documents for the merger of some villages in Adilabad, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli, and Khammam districts. The Telangana Housing Board Amendment Bill 2021 and the Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University Amendment Bill 2021 will come before the Legislative Assembly today.



Also, Telangana Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill 2021 and Nalsar University Amendment Bill 2021 would be tabled today. On Monday, there will be a brief discussion in the Assembly on the activities of the Department of IT and Industries after the end of Zero Hour.



It is learned that along with the bill to bring an act on 'Dalit Bandhu', seven other bills are likely to come up in the House as part of the assembly sessions. It is learned that in addition to these, there are also bills to make act on some other ordinances. Issues like the purchase of paddy, river water dispute, Dalit scheme, job recruitment, rape of a six-year-old girl in Singareni colony, and murder are likely to come up for discussion in the meetings.

