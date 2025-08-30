Live
- Reciprocal tariffs struck down by US appeals court; Trump says will approach Supreme Court
- Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as former MLA
- Applications invited for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan
- Defence Minister says warships will be built in India; showcases Modi govt's push for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
- Rathi, Rana, Bharti, Mathur and Yadav fined for breaching DPL Code of Conduct
- Dwarka tunnel transforms daily commute into India’s largest drive-through art gallery
- Chandrababu Naidu Performs Jala Hararti to Krishna river in Kuppam
- Semiconductor sector important in India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi
- PM Modi invites Japan Governors to participate in 'India's growth story'
- Rajasthan CM calls cabinet meeting tomorrow, a day before Assembly session
Telangana assembly sessions begins, condolences resolution moved
The Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council have commenced their sessions, expected to last between four and five days. During the proceedings, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy introduced the newly elected members of the Legislative Council.
In the Assembly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy moved a condolence resolution mourning the recent death of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to Gopinath, recalling his active involvement in student politics and his tenure as Telugu Youth President from 1985 to 1992. He highlighted Gopinath’s close ties with NTR and his achievements as a student leader, public representative, and film producer. Reddy described Gopinath as a dear friend and trusted confidant.
Similarly, former MLCs Ratnakar and Ranga Reddy moved a condolence resolution in the Council. Following discussions on these resolutions, the assembly and council will adjourn. The final duration of the sessions will be decided at separate Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetings. The election of the Deputy Speaker is also expected to take place during these meetings