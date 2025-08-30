Telangana assembly sessions begins, condolences resolution moved

The Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council have commenced their sessions, expected to last between four and five days. During the proceedings, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy introduced the newly elected members of the Legislative Council.

In the Assembly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy moved a condolence resolution mourning the recent death of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to Gopinath, recalling his active involvement in student politics and his tenure as Telugu Youth President from 1985 to 1992. He highlighted Gopinath’s close ties with NTR and his achievements as a student leader, public representative, and film producer. Reddy described Gopinath as a dear friend and trusted confidant.

Similarly, former MLCs Ratnakar and Ranga Reddy moved a condolence resolution in the Council. Following discussions on these resolutions, the assembly and council will adjourn. The final duration of the sessions will be decided at separate Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetings. The election of the Deputy Speaker is also expected to take place during these meetings