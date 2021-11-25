Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy tests COVID-19 positive

Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy tested positive for coronavirus. Currently, Reddy is undergoing treatment at AIG in Gachibowli.



Srinivas Reddy said that he does not have any health issues and was admitted to hospital on doctor's advice.



The speaker pariticipated in the wedding of his granddaughter three days ago which was attended by the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu states K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers, MLAs and other officials.



All those who attended the wedding were asked to move into quarantine.

