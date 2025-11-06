Live
Telangana assembly speaker to question defected MLAs from today
Highlights
The issue of Telangana MLAs who defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has sparked significant debate.
The issue of Telangana MLAs who defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has sparked significant debate. Following their departure, the BRS approached the Supreme Court, which issued an order on 31 July for the Speaker to make a decision within three months. That deadline expired on 31 October.
In response, Speaker Gaddam Prasad is set to question the defected MLAs, starting today with two MLAs being called in for questioning. The hearing for two additional defected MLAs will take place tomorrow.
Due to the ongoing proceedings, restrictions have been imposed in the Assembly. It is important to note that Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender have yet to file affidavits regarding this matter.
